56th Annual Coon Dog day this weekend in Saluda, NC

Saluda’s 56 Annual Coon Dog Day festival happens this weekend in Saluda, NC.

This is a celebration of the royal pet used for hunting many people still raise these pups here known for their keen sense of smell. 

The annual festival will feature a parade in historic downtown Saluda, kickoff party with a chicken dinner and free concert. 

Live music and food will be available Friday and Saturday along with games for families a slip and slide.

Ten thousand or more people pack Saluda along with many dogs and you’re encouraged to bring yours. 

8 am Friday to 11 on Saturday night enjoy this fun most of it for free. 

For more info see the schedule below

