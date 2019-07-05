56th Annual Coon Dog day this weekend in Saluda, NC

Saluda’s 56 Annual Coon Dog Day festival happens this weekend in Saluda, NC.
This is a celebration of the royal pet used for hunting many people still raise these pups here known for their keen sense of smell.
The annual festival will feature a parade in historic downtown Saluda, kickoff party with a chicken dinner and free concert.
Live music and food will be available Friday and Saturday along with games for families a slip and slide.
Ten thousand or more people pack Saluda along with many dogs and you’re encouraged to bring yours.
8 am Friday to 11 on Saturday night enjoy this fun most of it for free.
For more info see the schedule below