590 news confirmed cases, 19 confirmed deaths of COVID-19 in SC, DHEC says

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials announced 590 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 19 additional confirmed deaths on Monday.

According to a news release, DHEC also announced 19 new probable cases of coronavirus and one new probable death.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 123,552, with 2,055 probable cases, 2,767 confirmed deaths and 140 probable deaths.

To see the confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 per county, click here.

To see the confirmed and probable death of the virus per county, click here.

According to the release, there are 241 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17 and there are 249 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

To find a clinic or event near you, or for the latest COVID-19 information, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.