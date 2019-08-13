$5K reward offered for info in Piedmont road rage shooting case

PIEDMONT, SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a shooting incident in Piedmont Saturday night.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to a shooting incident on Highway 81 North and upon arrival they made contact with three victims.

They told deputies that while they were traveling on Highway 81 that their vehicle was shot at by another motorist. The suspect vehicle was described as a light blue/gray car, possibly a Chrysler 300.

The driver of the vehicle that was shot at, as well as a 3-year-old passenger, were injured during the incident.

The child reportedly received several cuts from shattered glass from the bullet going into the vehicle and breaking one of the rear windows.

According to the release, the suspect’s vehicle continued driving toward Powdersville from the area of Jameson Road on Highway 81 North.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the victim’s employer has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

The sheriff’s office is also anyone who may live near Highway 81 North near Jameson Road that has a surveillance camera to review the video from 9 and 10 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 864-260-4400.