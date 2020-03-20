$5K reward offered for info leading to arrest of those responsible for vandalism at Greenville park

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – City of Greenville officials are offering a $5,000 for tips that lead to the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for vandalism at an area park.

According to the news release, graffiti was found Thursday morning at Gower Park when Parks and Recreation crews arrived at the park.

The graffiti was reportedly on the tennis court rebounder wall, sidewalks between the tennis and basketball courts, backboards of basketball hoops, a playground slide and the Army tank.

According to the release, one of the bathrooms at the park was previously damaged when vandals tore a paper towel dispenser off the wall and threw it in a toilet.

Photo courtesy of the City of Greenville

Photo courtesy of the City of Greenville

Photo courtesy of the City of Greenville

Photo courtesy of the City of Greenville

City officials said the damage is extensive and said it will take crews from Public Works and Parks and Recreation to clean it up.

“This is not mischief. This is criminal,” Interim Greenville Police Chief J.H. Thompson said. “Our employees are working tirelessly to keep our city running during a national health crisis. The folks who are trying to keep our green spaces safe and open to the public should not be faced with this level of disrespect or have their time wasted by foolishness.”

City officials said police have stepped up patrols in the area.

Anyone with information on the vandalism at the park, or anyone who may know who is responsible, is asked to call Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463) or call the non-emergency dispatch number at 864-271-5333.