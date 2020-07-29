$5K reward offered for information in 2018 murder of Asheville 12-year-old

by: WSPA Staff

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is seeking information on the ongoing investigation into the murder of 12-year-old Derrick LaQuinn Lee, Jr. that happened in July 2018.

We previously reported that on July 1, 2018, at 3:07 a.m., Asheville Police received reports of individuals suffering from gunshot wounds in Lee Walker Heights.

Officers located two male victims, ages 12 and 18. Both were transported to Mission Hospital where Derrick LaQuinn Lee, Jr. died.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this incident.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1000, or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050, where those reporting information can choose to remain anonymous.

