CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is now offering a $5,000 reward for information connected to the suspected drowning of two pet rabbits.

The two rabbits were found dead in a cage near the Pierpont Boat Landing in West Ashley around low tide last week.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department initially said the animals were found soaking wet and asked that anyone with information call animal control at 843-720-2422.

But in an update Monday, Charleston Animal Society said if the incident was determined to be an act of animal cruelty, it will offer a $5,000 reward for leading to the arrest and felony conviction of the person or persons responsible.

“If you have any knowledge about the individual who owns the cage, or if you have any information related to the death of the rabbits, please contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for Courtney Bayles, Supervisor of Animal Control for the City of Charleston Police Department,” officials said.