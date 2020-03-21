1  of  72
6 bodies recovered after water sweeps cars from Indiana road

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This Friday, March 20, 2020 photo provided by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement Division shows a washed out bridge along Sanes Creek in southeastern Indiana where six people died after two vehicles were swept away by floodwaters following torrential rainfall in the region’s hill country. Indiana conservation officers recovered the body of the last of the six victims, a 13-year-old boy on Saturday. He was killed along with his two sisters, ages 7 and 4, and the siblings’ mother, when their vehicle was swept off a roadway late Thursday or early Friday after a bridge over the creek was partially washed out. (Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement Division via AP)

LAUREL, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 13-year-old boy has been recovered in a southeastern Indiana creek, the last of six people presumed to have drowned when two vehicles were swept off a roadway after torrential rainfall.

Franklin County Coroner Brian Baxter says the the boy’s body was found Saturday morning in Sanes Creek. The bodies of his sisters and the three siblings’ 35-year-old mother, Felina Lewis, were recovered Friday.

The victims from the other vehicle were identified as 47-year-old Shawn Roberts and 48-year-old Burton Spurlock. Both men’s bodies were found Friday. All of the victims were from Laurel.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

