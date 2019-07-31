6-ft extended stop arms installed on 11 Henderson Co. Public Schools buses

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Public Schools officials that their transportation department is installing 6-foot extended stop arms on 11 of the district’s school buses.

The extended stop arms, which is part of a pilot program, reportedly reach into the adjacent lane of traffic, and is a “proactive approach to reducing the number of stop arm violations that occur when motorists pass a stopped school bus,” according to HCPS’ Facebook post.

“All 111 of our yellow school buses will be hitting the roads Aug. 26, and we ask all drivers to PLEASE brake for stopped school buses, and watch for our students as they load on and off the buses. Thank you!”

Posted by Henderson County Public Schools on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

