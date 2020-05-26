6 new COVID-19 community testing events happening this week in SC, Prisma Health says

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health officials announced six additional COVID-19 community testing events that are happening this week.

According to a news release, the testing is done primarily in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and state agencies, and aims to reach populations who may not have access to traditional testing or online virtual visits.

One of the testing events is being offered in Manning, S.C. in partnership with McLeod Health and DHEC.

Testing this week will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Upstate Wednesday, May 27, Blythe Academy, 100 Blythe Drive in Greenville Thursday, May 28, Walhalla High School (spring sports parking lot), 4701 Highway 11 in Walhalla Saturday, May 30, Carolina High School, 2725 Anderson Road in Greenville



Midlands Wednesday, May 27, Manning Junior High School, 1101 W.L. Hamilton Road in Manning Thursday, May 28, St. Andrews Park, 290 Beatty Road in Columbia Saturday, May 30, Harbison Elementary School, 257 Crossbow Drive in Columbia



According to the release, the community testing sites are only intended for free community testing and “physician-ordered testing for patients who already have providers, have completed a Virtual Visit or need pre-surgical testing should take place at hospital-based testing sites as instructed by their providers.”

What to know about community testing sites:

People will be tested for active COVID-19 infections

No one needs a doctor’s order

Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay

No appointment is needed

Spanish-speaking Prisma Health team members will be available at every site

All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They will also be asked to maintain social distancing

Test results should come back within four days

Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test results — whether positive or negative — from providers at Prisma Health

Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.

For details on additional testing sites, click here.