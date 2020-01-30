6 Pickens Co. schools to dismiss early due to ‘major power outage’

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Officials with the School District of Pickens County said some of their schools are dismissing early Thursday due to a “major power outage.”

According to a news release, the power outage has impacted the following schools:

Pickens High

Pickens Middle

Pickens Elementary

Hagood Elementary

Ambler Elementary

Project GO

The impacted elementary schools will dismiss at 2 p.m. and middle and high schools impacted with dismiss at 2:45 p.m.

According to the release, all after school activities are cancelled for the day.

“Because Dacusville Elementary and Dacusville Middle run with the Pickens High School bus routes, we have dismissed Dacusville schools early as well,” John Eby said. “After school activities for schools with early dismissal have been cancelled.”

Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative, Inc. posted on their Facebook page that they currently have outages impacting Pickens and North Pickens substations.

“Transmission to those substations is down. Updates will be posted as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience,” according to the post.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, around 3,621 people in Pickens County are without power, and around 633 people in Oconee County are impacted by the outage.

Click here to see the outage map.