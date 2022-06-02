GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cartwright Food Hall opens at 4:00 P.M. today with something for everyone’s taste.

The food hall is located at 215 Trade Street with 6 different restaurants currently open, soon to be seven in September.



Selections like White Wine and Butter, Momo’s Sushi and more, Empanada Shack and Flying Fox coffee offer food for families and seven days a week.

“We wanted to just really serve our community and really just be able to have a place where we can be a part of something amazing and in Greer, really it was home for us and we have three young kids and we want them to see us working hard and serving our community as well and grow up in that environment,” said Elaine Kang, Co-owner Cartwright Food Hall



The food hall captures the ambiance and atmosphere of the Greer community according to organizers. It is open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.