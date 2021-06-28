6-year-old dies in crash caused by drag racing in Gaston County, troopers say

News

by: Mike Andrews

Posted: / Updated:

SPARROW SPRINGS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 6-year-old child was killed in a crash caused by two drivers drag racing in Gaston County Saturday night, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Officials said the drivers of a red Dodge Challenger and a white Audi appeared to be drag racing at speeds of at least 100 mph on U.S. 74 near Sparrow Springs just before 9:30 p.m. on June 26.

Witnesses told troopers that one of the vehicles side-swiped the other, causing the Audi to lose control and slide into an intersection, striking a vehicle that was not involved in the racing.

The Audi immediately burst into flames.

Authorities said a man and his 6-year-old child were in the other vehicle involved in the crash. Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where the 6-year-old died later that evening. The child’s father was released from the hospital late Sunday night.

The 46-year-old driver of the Audi is also in the hospital in critical condition.

Troopers said a 20-year-old woman driving the Challenger remained on scene.

Officials said charges against the drivers are still pending. The investigation is ongoing.

