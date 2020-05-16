62-year-old man dies in lawnmower accident in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 62-year-old man died Thursday evening after a lawnmower accident in Marion County.

The man, who has not been identified yet, was riding a lawnmower on West Marion Road near Laughlin road, when the lawnmower ran off the road and into a ditch, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner, Jim Gray.

The man ended up in the ditch with the lawnmower on top of him, Gray said. He was pronounced dead at 7:41 p.m.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

