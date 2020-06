BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a man drowned in a pool in Belton.

The incident happened on Saturday. The coroner responded to a call for a male who was found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

62-year-old Gerald Griffin was pulled from the pool by South Greenville Fire Department.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

The incident remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.