651 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 12 additional confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials announced Monday 651 new confirmed cases, as well as 12 additional confirmed deaths of COVID-19.

According to a news release, DHEC said there were also 26 new probable cases of the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 117,333, with 2,588 confirmed deaths.

According to the release, the total probable cases is now 1,659 and there are 132 probable deaths.

To see the confirmed and probable cases by county, click here.

To see the confirmed and probable deaths by county, click here.

DHEC said there are currently more than 475 testing opportunities available across the state. To find a testing clinic or event near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.