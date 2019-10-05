68-year-old woman identified in fatal Spartanburg Co. crash on South Pine St.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has died after a crash in Spartanburg County that happened on Friday.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on South Pine St. at the intersection of Dogwood Club Rd. at 5 p.m.

Sandra Blanton, 68, of East Main St. Extension was pronounced dead at 7:58 p.m. at Spartanburg Medical Center, the coroner said.

Troopers are investigating the crash. There is no word yet on how the incident occurred.

A forensic review is scheduled for Saturday, the coroner said.

Check back for updates.