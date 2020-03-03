6th person arrested in old Dunlop plant burglary in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a sixth person following the burglary of a plant in Westminster.

According to sheriff’s office news release, deputies arrested Leanna Shyann Green, 22, of Pickens, who is accused of breaking into the old Dunlop plant location in September 2019 and reportedly damaged the building and stole non-ferrous metals.

She was charged with second-degree burglary, petit larceny and malicious injury to property.

Green is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center.