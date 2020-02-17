7 News After The Storm: Helping Carolina’s Family

Check back at 4 p.m. for the number to call to donate!

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – 7 News Carolinas’ Family is taking a closer look at Spartanburg County’s recovery from the storm that hit the area earlier this month.

From 4 to 6:30 p.m. tonight, our crews will be out in the Upstate discussing the storms, the recovery efforts and what the community can do to help out.

Anchors Amy Wood and Ben Hoover, as well as Carolinas’ Chief Meterologist Christy Henderson will kick-off our live show from the Hillbrook neighorhood here in Spartanburg County starting at 4 p.m.

Meteorologist Dan Bickford will also be live at Crown Pointe Apartments in Spartanburg, where a tornado caused damage to apartment units, vehicles and the overall property.

7 News reporter Asia Wilson will also be giving us a recap of the storms, including the flooding that occurred, in Pickens County.

7 News is partnering with the United Way of the Piedmont to host a phone bank in our studio here in Spartanburg, where volunteers will be on-hand to take donations from the community that will go towards storm clean-up and recovery efforts in the Upstate. Our Anchors Gordon Dill and Diane Lee will be on-hand during the phone bank, as they interview the volunteers about the need for donations.

The United Way of the Piedmont said all of the money donated stays local, and viewers who want a certain county to receive their donation, that is available for them to do so.