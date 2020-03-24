7 News Conversation: A Nightly Talk with 7 News Anchors

Beginning March 23, WSPA is inviting you for a nightly conversation with one of our anchors!

Each night, starting at 8 p.m. (EST), one of our 7 News anchors will host a live conversation on the WSPA 7 News Facebook page. At a time when many of us are stuck inside, you can tune in nightly to see how each of our anchors is doing and chat with them about what you’re doing.

Here is a quick look at who will is hosting the conversation this week:

Monday, 3/23 – Fred Cunningham

Tuesday, 3/24 – Amy Wood

Wednesday, 3/25 – Christy Henderson

Thursday, 3/26 – Sibila Vargas

Friday, 3/27 – Gordon Dill

Saturday, 3/28 – Todd Summers

Sunday, 3/29 – Kim Brown

To participate in our nightly chats follow the steps below:

If you don’t already have a Facebook account, you will need one in order to chat in Facebook Live. It’s easy to create an account and free. Like and Follow the WSPA 7News Facebook page if you aren’t already a fan. Click Here to go to Facebook page. Follow the instructions below to turn on notifications on Facebook for the WSPA 7News Facebook page.

Mobile setting are directly below. CLICK HERE to jump to managing notifications on DESKTOP computers.

MOBILE

Make sure to “Like” the page – then click on the three dots below the “Like” button.

2. Click “Following” on the pop-up screen that appears.

3. Click the Notification Slider, Then the “See First” option below and to the right. You can also manage notification settings by clicking on the “Edit notifications settings”

DESKTOP SETTINGS