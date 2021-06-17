7NEWS employees volunteer at Upstate animal shelters on company’s Founder’s Day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Nexstar, our parent company, is celebrating 25 years Thursday. Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring will be commemorated with 7NEWS employees volunteering at the Spartanburg Humane Society and Greenville County Animal Care.

All of the work benefit the animals and those caring for them.

7NEWS employees will also power wash, pull weeds and remove leaves in the remembrance garden which exists to honor animals no longer with us.

Employees will clear feral cat colony areas, build new cat houses and repair the flagpole.

Greenville Animal Care is also welcoming volunteers to make treats, give pets a bath, take glamour shots and interact with animals, possibly taking a dog for a walk.