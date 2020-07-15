7 News Investigation: Whitten Center Outbreak

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – 7 News has been following the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 at the Whitten Center in Clinton.

The Whitten Center is a residential care facility for the intellectually disabled and those with special needs. Leaders of the state agency that runs it said, as of last week, nearly 150 residents and staff have been infected with COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control reports three residents at the facility and a healthcare worker have died from the virus.

When 7 News anchor Amy Wood first reported about the deaths two weeks ago, employees, both current and former, started reaching out with concerns about their safety.

It was 13 weeks ago, when Maurice Simmons, a healthcare hero, marked himself essential with a Facebook filter. His mom commented, saying she was proud of her son, and she urged him to stay safe.

Three weeks ago, Maurice Simmons texted a selfie to a coworker, masked up, and being admitted to the hospital. Two days later, on June 26th, a man many in his community will always remember as Coach Moe, took his last breath. He was 41. Simmons’s sister, Ella Simmons Jordan, doesn’t think he had the protection he needed to do his job safely.

“It’s horrible. I think if you are requiring someone to work then you should have the proper equipment, at least try to the best of your ability, to keep them safe,” said Ella.

Staff remember hearing about the first employees testing positive back in April and 7 News spoke to a former employee who says she tested positive in March. So far 88 employees tested positive, according to the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, with 57 residents catching COVID-19.

DHEC reports 3 of those vulnerable residents died.

So how did nearly 150 people get sick, when the Governor and state health officials said South Carolina was focused on keeping people safe in group living settings?

In this 7 News investigation, more than a dozen current and former Whitten Center staff reached out to Amy Wood, and blamed the spread of the virus on a lack of essential protection and staffing shortages that left some of them working with both positive and negative residents.

As the Coronavirus started sweeping the country in March, Amanda Weathers, now a former Whitten Center Nurse, says masks were not embraced. Her mom even sounded the alarm to a State Senator. Current and former staff sent us screen grabs and photos of mask messaging they encountered.

In early April, with at least one positive employee already detected at Whitten, the director emphasized it was voluntary to wear masks and none would be provided.

A week later, another note from the director, workers were given one cloth mask. They were mandated to wear it and wash it daily.

In June, not long before Maurice Simmons got sick, staff remember medical-grade N95 masks being distributed to some staff. Workers said they were told to re-wear the N95’s with COVID patients until the masks wear out. Multiple staff members say personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies were gathered up at the beginning of the pandemic and locked away in the nursing office and supplied sparingly.

On June 30th, DHEC investigated and did not cite the Whitten Center for a lack of PPE. DHEC noted in their report the facility had 331 N95 masks on site.

Staff said the raincoats they wear as disposable gowns into a COVID-19 resident’s room were shared shift after shift after shift. One employee said up to 12 people might wear one in a day before it’s thrown away. With nearly 90 workers getting the virus, employees told 7 News staffing levels have been dangerously low. Workers said they’ve been down to two people to cover a unit at times.

“I knew there were three that tested positive and I’d had hands-on care with them, so I was exposed,” Amanda Weathers told Amy Wood.

Despite that COVID-19 exposure, on June 21st, Weathers said she was presented with what she considered a dangerous and unethical assignment.

“They wanted me to go into a building that had trach patients,” Weathers said.

According to staffers, Building 205 houses some of the most vulnerable residents at Whitten Center.

“They said, ‘it doesn’t matter,'” said Weathers.

“So because of low staffing even though you’d been exposed to COVID-19 they wanted you to go to work with these vulnerable people?” Amy Wood asked.

“Yes,” Weathers said. But she didn’t go in. She instead went home.

The next day she called her doctor to set up a Coronavirus test. She was positive.

“So I would have exposed all those consumers [the term used for residents at Whitten] I worked with that night,” Weathers said.

After recovering from COVID-19, Weathers received a letter in the mail that said she was fired for “leaving her work station without authorization.”

The head of Disabilities and Special Needs said she can’t comment on personnel matters.

“It was a total of three of us, and that unit is supposed to be ten, if I’m not mistaken, it’s supposed to be ten staff,” Shamika Harris said. She was fired last week as well.

Harris said on June 29th, she was sent to the building at Whitten Center with residents known for their behavioral challenges. She said the other two workers were assigned to harder to manage individuals that receive one-on-one staffing. She said she wound up single-handedly responsible for twelve people.

“One of our consumers got out,” Harris said.

After she’d put everyone to bed, she said he escaped.

“It was after 10 p.m. that he got out, took the chime off and he snuck out of the unit. After that, he left campus and he got hit by a car,” Harris said.

Harris said thankfully the resident had minor injuries.

Wood asked “Do you think it’s possible for one person to watch twelve people in a unit that is a high-level unit?”

Harris replied, “No mam, its not possible because of the behaviors themselves.”

“That day even though I gave 100 percent, I still end up failing,” Harris said.

Mary Poole, State Director for the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, sent an email to Amy Wood last week that read: “I was at Whitten Center all day yesterday, I was properly screened in, wore a mask all day, washed my hands frequently and maintained social distance from those I met with and personally laid eyes on the personal protection equipment available, and I concur with DHEC there is no basis for the complaint.”

7 News wanted to speak with the director, but she insisted we go to her home or office instead of doing a webcam interview, like the other interviews in this story.

On June 30th, the Whitten Center didn’t get an all-clear from DHEC. State health officials cited both campuses for not logging the temperature of a health care worker and not having the housekeeping infection control plan available.

DHEC told 7 News it’s actually launched new investigations at both facilities: The Whitten Center Campus and Whitten Center Central Square.

The Department of Disabilities and Special Needs later provided this file in response to our questions: