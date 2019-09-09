7 News launches new Carolina’s Family at 4 p.m. show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It was a big day here at 7 News as we launched a new show called Carolina’s Family at 4 p.m.

7 News crews were joined by Greenville City Council Member George Fletcher in front of our 7 on Main studio for a ribbon cutting ceremony. He also read a special proclamation from Mayor Knox White.

“It’s still the economic driver right in the middle of downtown and having WSPA down here, having the activity levels particularly right around Falls Park is hugely important for us. And you can tell by the crowds that come at night and activity during the day that other people think it’s important as well,” Fletcher said.

We look forward to bringing you Carolina’s Family at 4 p.m. on 7 News!

