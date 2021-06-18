Spartanburg mayor decides not run for reelection

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg Mayor Junie White announced Thursday he will not run for reelection.

Junie White has led the City of Spartanburg for 12 years and a total of three terms. He will soon be passing the keys to someone else.

2009 was the first time White ran for mayor.

“Just always wanted to be in politics and I never had the opportunity,” White said.

White is now in this 3rd term and he hasn’t looked back.

For him, the job was never about himself.

“I wanted to enjoy serving the people, listening to them,” White said.

He says he’s proud of everything he’s been able to accomplish as mayor, but the best part of all 12 years he says was the council of people who surrounded him.

White said, “I think the most proud to be is that we have a good council. We work together, we don’t fight, we don’t fuss. We work things out.”

White says he believes someone younger than him should take the seat.

“Age is one thing. We’ve got a lot of young people involved in council and involved in the community,” White said.

Despite him leaving office, he says he still has dreams for the city and will still help in any way he can.

White said, “I hope we continue growth. I hope he’ll always have an open-door policy where everybody can come speak to him. Being congenial and nice and open to people is most important about the job.”

Official filing for the mayoral race opens July 19th and closes August 13th.

The new mayor of Spartanburg will be elected in November and will be officially serving the city in January of 2022.