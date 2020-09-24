7 vie to fill remainder of John Lewis’ congressional term

Mable Thomas, shown here in a Wednesday. Jan. 13, 2016 photo, is among seven candidates running Tuesday in a special election to fill the Atlanta-based congressional seat that was vacated in July by the death of civil rights leader John Lewis. Thomas, known as “Able Mable” is a Democrat who has served more than 20 years in the state House. She’s campaigning on her record and promising to align with the “little man” during what would be a brief stint in Congress. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA (AP) — Five Democrats, an independent and a Libertarian will square off in a special election in Georgia’s 5th Congressional District.

The winner will fill the vacancy left by the death of civil rights leader John Lewis in July after 34 years in Congress.

If no one wins a majority Tuesday, the runoff will be Dec. 1.

Lewis’ successor will serve only until the current Congress ends in January.

None of Tuesday’s candidates are contesting the November general election.

Democrats include former Morehouse College president Robert Franklin, retiring state Rep. “Able” Mable Thomas, former state Rep. Keisha Waites, former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall and Barrington Martin II.

Also running are independent Steven Muhammad and Libertarian Chase Oliver.