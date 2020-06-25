7-year-old dies after Forest City shooting, suspect charged with murder

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 7-year-old has died after a shooting in Forest City that happened on Tuesday, according to Forest City Police.

We previously reported the shooting happened Tuesday when the Forest City Police Department responded to a report that a child had been shot inside of a car on Oak Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found two individuals removing a 7-year- old girl from a car.

She was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Officers requested assistance from the Forest City Fire Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services. A short time later, medical personnel requested further assistance from Regional One air ambulance.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. According to police, 7-year-old Aaliyah Norris died at the hospital Thursday morning.

Detectives learned that the suspected offender in the incident was Shaquille Marshon Francis, 26, of Forest City.

Wednesday, Forest City Police arrested Francis without incident.

He is now being charged with murder. Bond was reassessed at $10 million.

The investigation is ongoing.