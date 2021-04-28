7-year-old girl dies, mom injured after being attacked by dogs in NC, police say

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 7-year-old girl died and her mother is in the hospital after they were attacked by dogs they were looking after in Garner, police said.

The incident happened after 6 p.m. in a backyard of a home in the 200 block of Roan Drive on Tuesday, according to Garner police.

The girl and her mother were both taken to the hospital after the attack. The girl died while her mother is in stable condition, police said.

The two were neighbors who were helping to care for two pit bulls while the owners were out of town. The attack happened in the dogs’ backyard. Police did not know why the attack occurred.

“This is a horrible tragedy for all involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to both families and all those who responded,” said Lt. McIver.

The two dogs involved were seized by Wake County Animal Control and taken to the Wake County Animal Shelter, the statement said.

Roan Drive is located off Vandora Springs Road near Old Stage Road.