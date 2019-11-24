71-year-old Fountain Inn man dies in I-385 crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Greenville County.

The single- vehicle accident happened at 4:23 p.m. on I-385 Southbound near Exit 30 Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle was identified by the coroner as 71-year-old David Johnson.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday Nov. 25 to determine the cause and manner of death, the coroner said.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Greenville County Coroner’s Office.