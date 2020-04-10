74 coronavirus-related deaths in NC, 400+ hospitalized from nearly 4,000 cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported 74 total coronavirus-related deaths on Friday– a jump from 65 on Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases jumped up 257 since Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,908 with 423 people hospitalized.

On April 9, the state reported 12 deaths.

Eighty percent of North Carolina’s coronavirus-related deaths were patients over the age of 65. No one under the age of 25 had died due to the disease.

Wake County has 391 known cases but has not reported a death. Mecklenburg County is reporting 906 cases and 10 deaths.