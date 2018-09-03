750 pound Alligator caught in FL Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) - Two young men made an unbelievable catch out of Gulf County on Sunday.

The two caught a 12 foot, 4 inch long gator that weighs about 750 pounds. Brandon Barfield and Brandon Cutchins located the gator around 3:30 Sunday morning and chased it for over four hours.

They battled the gator on the rod and reel for over 30 minutes until finally catching it. They said this gator is a little too big for their 14 foot jon boat, so they had to call in some assistance and drag it back to shore by tow.

We're told the two do have their proper tags and permits to harvest alligators in Gulf County. The young men said they will be saving the hide, cleaning the gator for all of his meat, and skull mounting his head for memory's of their first alligator.

They said this is a big catch that will never be forgotten and will start cleaning the reptile Monday morning.