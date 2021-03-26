$75,000 lottery win helps Seneca family rebuild from 2020 tornado

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost a year since a tornado devastated her family home, a Seneca woman found herself the winner of $75,000 while playing the lottery.

“We feel blessed,” the woman told lottery officials.

The woman picked out the winning Mega Cash Crossword ticket while at the Stop N Go on Shiloh Road in Seneca. She initially thought she won $500 before a grocery worker informed her she actually won $75,000.

“It was really surprising,” the winner said.

According to lottery officials, the money will help take care of some remaining home expenses and purchase items they still need following last year’s storm.