755 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials announced 20 additional deaths and 755 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 139 of those cases being reported in Greenville County.

According to a DHEC news release, there were also 12 new probable cases of COVID-19 and two new probable deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina is now 163,946, with 7,555 probable cases, 3,587 confirmed deaths and 236 probable deaths.

Click here to see confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 by county in SC.

Click here to see confirmed and probable deaths of COVID-19 by county in SC.

To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.

