77-year-old man dies in Oconee Co. crash

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Salem man has died after a crash in Oconee County.

According to the coroner, the crash happened Friday at about 10:34 p.m. on Stamp Creek Rd. near Salem.

The victim was identified as 77-year-old William Stanworth Jackson of Salem. He died at 12:10 p.m. in the emergency department at Greenville Memorial Hospital from multiple traumatic injuries, the coroner said.

Troopers say the man was driving south on Stamp Creek Rd. when the 1998 Toyota pickup went off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees.

The manner of death for Mr. Jackson is classified accidental.