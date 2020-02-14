78-year-old CA man caught growing over 2k marijuana plants, authorities say

SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 78-year-old Fresno County man was arrested Friday after authorities discovered 2,300 marijuana plants on his property, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives served the search warrant at a home on the 34000 block of Bronco Lane in Squaw Valley, spokesman Tony Botti said. The plants were discovered inside numerous buildings on the property as part of a sophisticated illegal grow operation.

The street value of the plants is estimated to be $2.3 million.

Detectives also found a handgun, 10 pounds of processed marijuana, a large amount of cash and Carbofuran, Botti said.

Carbofuran is a highly toxic and potentially fatal insecticide that is banned from use in the United States.

It is known for severely damaging the environment and killing wildlife.

Charles Cooper, 78, the homeowner, was arrested and issued a citation on charges of marijuana cultivation and possession of marijuana for sales, the Sheriff’s Office said. Detectives removed the plants from the buildings and destroyed them.

Anyone with information on illegal drug activity can contact Crime Stoppers.