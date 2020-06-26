7Kids: Fun kid-friendly activities in the Upstate to add to summer plans

FILE—In this file photo from May 23, 2020, people ride the Roller Coaster at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah. After a season break that was extended for months by COVID-19 restrictions, Utah’s amusement park, Lagoon, reopened for business just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Amusement parks of all sizes are adjusting everything from selling tickets to serving meals while trying to reassure the public and government leaders that they’re safe to visit amid the coronavirus crisis and warnings against large gatherings. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – As kids summer break was known as a time for vacations, and an escape from the daily workload from school.

This summer may be quite different due to the pandemic which has caused some businesses to remain closed and others to implement strict restrictions to protect patrons.

Here are a few fun activities to add to your list and their COVID-19 precautions:

Bowling

Spare Time – Greenville – Sanitizes bowling balls and shoes after each use, provides hand sanitizer, and safety shields.

Wade Hampton Lanes – Taylors – Guests are spaced out every other lane, sterilizing balls each time the roll back, hand sanitizer station all around building.

Biking & Hiking

Swamp Rabbit Trail– Greenville – Open for hiking and biking with social distancing encouraged

Lake Conestee Nature Preserve – Greenville – All paved and natural surface trails East of the Reedy River are open for hiking only.

Paris Mountain State Park – Greenville – Trails are open, social distancing encourage and allowing only half of normal capacity into park. Park officials say weekdays are their least crowded days, and encouraged for those who want higher chance of entry.

Arcades & Mini-golf

Frankie’s Fun Park – Greenville – Social distancing encouraged, no masks required, wiping down arcade games after each customer and one family allowed into each attraction at a time.

Breakout Games – Greenville – More time aside to clean the room, social distancing requirements, staff wearing masks, customers not required to wear masks.

Upstate Pinball & Arcade Museum – Simpsonville – Limited to 15 inside of arcade at one time.

wantec VR – Greenville, SC – Clean everything after each customer, no customer contact or mixed groups or 6 or more, no masks required, children 8 years and older.

Mr.Gattis Pizza – Spartanburg – Tables set 6 ft. apart, spatulas sanitized after each use, gloves given to customers, masks not required.

Zoo

Greenville Zoo – Greenville- Staff daily temperature screenings, the use of face masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden – Columbia – Signs encouraging social distancing, limiting number of people allowed into indoor attractions, hand sanitizer and hand washing stations, masks encouraged

Waterparks

Discovery Island – Simpsonville – Following CDC guidelines

Otter Creek Water Park – Greenville – Following CDC guidelines

7th Inning Splash Park – Piedmont – Following CDC guidelines

Summer Camp

Code Ninjas – Greenville- Disinfecting keyboards, doing away with mouse pads, cleaning more frequently and recommending masks

Kroc Center – Greenville – No groups larger than 10.

Color Clay Cafe – Greenville – Limited seating, no masks requirements, hand sanitizer