7Kids: Fun kid-friendly activities in the Upstate to add to summer plans

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – As kids summer break was known as a time for vacations, and an escape from the daily workload from school.
This summer may be quite different due to the pandemic which has caused some businesses to remain closed and others to implement strict restrictions to protect patrons.
Here are a few fun activities to add to your list and their COVID-19 precautions:
Bowling
Spare Time – Greenville – Sanitizes bowling balls and shoes after each use, provides hand sanitizer, and safety shields.
Wade Hampton Lanes – Taylors – Guests are spaced out every other lane, sterilizing balls each time the roll back, hand sanitizer station all around building.
Biking & Hiking
Swamp Rabbit Trail– Greenville – Open for hiking and biking with social distancing encouraged
Lake Conestee Nature Preserve – Greenville – All paved and natural surface trails East of the Reedy River are open for hiking only.
Paris Mountain State Park – Greenville – Trails are open, social distancing encourage and allowing only half of normal capacity into park. Park officials say weekdays are their least crowded days, and encouraged for those who want higher chance of entry.
Arcades & Mini-golf
Frankie’s Fun Park – Greenville – Social distancing encouraged, no masks required, wiping down arcade games after each customer and one family allowed into each attraction at a time.
Breakout Games – Greenville – More time aside to clean the room, social distancing requirements, staff wearing masks, customers not required to wear masks.
Upstate Pinball & Arcade Museum – Simpsonville – Limited to 15 inside of arcade at one time.
wantec VR – Greenville, SC – Clean everything after each customer, no customer contact or mixed groups or 6 or more, no masks required, children 8 years and older.
Mr.Gattis Pizza – Spartanburg – Tables set 6 ft. apart, spatulas sanitized after each use, gloves given to customers, masks not required.
Zoo
Greenville Zoo – Greenville- Staff daily temperature screenings, the use of face masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden – Columbia – Signs encouraging social distancing, limiting number of people allowed into indoor attractions, hand sanitizer and hand washing stations, masks encouraged
Waterparks
Discovery Island – Simpsonville – Following CDC guidelines
Otter Creek Water Park – Greenville – Following CDC guidelines
7th Inning Splash Park – Piedmont – Following CDC guidelines
Summer Camp
Code Ninjas – Greenville- Disinfecting keyboards, doing away with mouse pads, cleaning more frequently and recommending masks
Kroc Center – Greenville – No groups larger than 10.
Color Clay Cafe – Greenville – Limited seating, no masks requirements, hand sanitizer