7News-Carolina’s Family celebrates Founder’s Day of Caring

(WSPA) – 7News-Carolina’s Family celebrated another successful Founder’s Day of Caring on Monday by working and giving back to our community.

On Monday, members of our 7News team volunteered at two locations: Mountainview Nursing Home in Spartanburg and Generations Group Home in Fountain Inn.

Our morning team took a group from the nursing home to tour Hatcher Garden & Woodland Preserve in Spartanburg.







In the afternoon, our team members helped coordinate a baseball game at the nursing home.

At our second location, our 7News crew gave Generations Group Home a fresh new look by helping paint areas of their building.