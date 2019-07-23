7News features grandmas for National Gorgeous Grandmas Day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Tuesday was National Gorgeous Grandmas Day!

Over the weekend, 7News asked viewers to share pictures of their grandmothers with us through a Facebook post. And we received more than 1,100 comments featuring gorgeous grandma!

Check out some of these grandmas who we featured in our newscast:

  • Barbara McCartney
  • Delores Thomas
  • Elida Owens
  • Geneva Ford Padgett
  • Geraldine Graham
  • Pamela Peace
  • Susie White
  • Traci Fant
  • Jeanette Benson
  • Judy Craig
  • Louisa Mcalister
  • Norma Jean

The two grandmas who received the most likes on our Facebook post were Elida Owens and Judy Craig.

Owens is 80-years-old! She came to the United States from South America when she was 18-years-old, and she didn’t know any English. She worked her way through school and became a dental hygienist. She is loved dearly by her family.

Craig is the proud grandmother of 25 grandchildren who all love her very much.

We would like to say “thank you” for sharing with us. We loved seeing your pictures and reading your stories.

