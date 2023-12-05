GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A large inflatable Santa was stolen from the the Children’s’ Museum of the Upstate in Greenville.

The museum said the 8-foot-tall Santa went missing during the late hours of Nov. 29 or during the early morning on Nov. 30.

Officials said Santa was tied with wiring to a pole in front of the Children’s Museum building in downtown Greenville.

The inflatable Santa was described as “very large and very jolly.”

On Monday, the Santa had still not been returned or located.

However, Home Depot of Cherrydale donated a new Santa and inflatable snowman.

The children’s museum said, “we are thrilled to have Santa back.”