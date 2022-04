MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An 8-year-old child is missing from McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Tobias “Toby” Lucky was last seen near a wooded area on Sydney Falls Trail in the Crooked Creek Area on Sunday around 7 p.m.

The sheriff’s office describe Toby as being 4 foot 9 inches tall, 75 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing green sweat pants and a grey shirt.

If anyone sees Toby or knows of his whereabouts, call (828) 652-4000.