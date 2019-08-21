8-year-old golfer in Spartanburg ranked 4th in the world

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – When 8-year-old Davis Petty won 4th place at the US Kids Golf World Championship, he automatically qualified to compete next year, but that’s not stopping him from hitting the course every day.

Rain or shine, every day, Davis Petty is working on his swing.

“I think what’s impressive about Davis is his golf swing – how technically sound it is,” says his coach, Chip Ridley.

Though Davis has been in competition since he was 5, he started golfing when he was just 2 years old.

“My dad was a college baseball player,” Petty says. “They handed me a little plastic bat and ball and I would put the ball down and swing it like a golf club.”

This 8-year-old golfer just competed in the SC Junior Golf Association’s Thomas D. Todd All Stars Tournament, where he was named the SC State Champion for his age group for the 2nd year in a row.

This comes just weeks after winning 4th place at the US Kids Golf World Championships.

“For the past year every thing we did, every shot we hit was about worlds,” Ridley says. “We say all the time 8-year-old trophies don’t make PGA cards, but he has a great start.”

Davis even plays against adults at the Creek Golf Club in Spartanburg regularly and wins.

But it’s not always about winning.

Davis says his mistakes are always a source of motivation, pushing him forward.

“If I make a bogey, I go to the next hole, forget about it. Let’s make a birdie,” he says.

Davis is competing with his coach in a tournament this weekend at the Creek Golf Club in Spartanburg.

There are 100 golfers playing and Davis is the only child.