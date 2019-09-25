85-year-old home to be demolished in I-85 widening project

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A family in Gaffney will soon lose a beloved landmark because of an interstate expansion project.

An 85-year-old home will be demolished to make room for more lanes on I-85 in Cherokee County.

7 News talked to three generations of family members affected by the demolition.

If you’ve driven through Gaffney on I-85, you’ve probably noticed a brick house. It’s been sitting in the same place for 85 years, but won’t be for much longer.

“It never was quite this messy,” Willie Jean Humphries said as she looked at the now-gutted house.

Willie Jean Humphries and her five sisters grew up in the house their grandfather helped build with love, faith, and his own two hands.

Now, it’s set to be demolished as part of the I-85 widening project; and, as it goes down, Willie Jean Humphries told 7 News a lot of history and a lot of memories will go with it.

“We used to have blackouts during World War II, and we’d close all the doors here. Everything. No windows,” Willie Jean Humphries said.

And while the house is just a shell now, it used to be filled with laughter and smiling faces—hosting many weddings, parties, and other family gatherings over the years.

“There was the one bathroom in the house. We were six girls and Daddy. And, in the summertime, we’d usually have several cousins that would come stay with us.”

Those cousins would help work on the family’s peach farm and sleep wherever there was room inside the already-crowded house.

“In the mornings, when we would get up and have breakfast, we would always have prayer and a little scripture lesson,” Bailey Humphries said.

“We were here for supper five nights out of seven. Sunday lunch,” Teresa Kirby added. “This is where I spent every holiday, every summer, with all of my cousins, aunts, and uncles.”

“Coming and spending the night with Grandmama and Granddaddy, and making cookies, and playing card games,” young Avah Blanton said as she recalled her favorite moments in the home.

“I think this was probably a major reason why our family was so tight, because we did have this place to come and gather,” Bailey Humphries said.

And while progress is being made on the busy interstate next door, It’s hard for the family to give up such a special place.

“This is the room I was born in,” Willie Jean Humphries said, looking at what used to be her parents’ bedroom.

“It’s sad to be losing a landmark like this,” Bailey Humphries added.

“We’ll miss it. It’ll be different riding by and it not being here,” Kirby said.

“It’s just always been home,” Jesse Blanton said. “When you come across the hill, there was home.”

“There was a lot of love in this house,” Willie Jean Humphries said with a smile. “Everybody was welcome here. We just had a lot of good times in it.”

They’ve already lost their family’s store that sat next door to the home, because of the project.

Credit: Teresa Kirby

Credit: Teresa Kirby

Credit: Teresa Kirby

“That was my first job,” Kirby said. “Grandmother paid me $5 every Saturday to sit there with her.”

“I learned how to pump gas at the ripe age of four years old,” Bailey Humphries said.