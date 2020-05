Greer, S.C. (WSPA) – William “Bill” Rhoades had a memorable birthday in downtown Greer, where Greer Fire and Police departments even came out to celebrate in a parade!

Rhoades said his daughter Donna, “outdid herself,” and he even shed a few tears. Greer Police and Greer Fire departments made an appearance, and so did people the Rhoades family didn’t even know.