88-year-old veteran saves girl from dog attack

CANTON, Ohio (CNN) — The first thing Leonard Miller saw was a pit bull with a little girl pinned, his jaws locked down on her upper arm.

“He had her and just shaking her and growling and I hit the dog in the head, I don’t know how many times, it didn’t phase that dog, didn’t phase it,” Miller said.

The 88-year-old Army veteran said he hit the dog four or five times on the head with a Nutcracker lawn ornament, but he couldn’t give up on the little girl, so he started swinging again.

“So I got it and I hit on the back several times and it released the little girl then,” Miller said.

The dog backed off for a moment, but it appeared to Miller that the dog was going to attack again.

“I said, ‘No. No. No.’ Three times,” he said.

It was at this point the girl ran out of the house. Miller then backed out of the back door and called for an ambulance.

He said he’ll never forget what he saw and heard when he went in that house.

“And then this little girl was screaming,” Miller said. “She was just screaming at the top of her voice.”

Miller served in the Army in the Korean War, trained and serving as a medic.

Medics said Miller saved the girl’s life.

Miller said the little girls is going to be fine and doctors were able to save her arm.

As for the dog, officials have not given an update on what will happen to it.