88-year-old woman dies in Anderson apartment fire

Authorities are investigating a deadly fire at an apartment on Fyffe Drive in Anderson (WSPA).

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — An elderly woman died in an Upstate apartment fire the same night she was released from the hospital.

Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said firefighters found the victim’s body late Wednesday night at an apartment on Fyffe Drive.

The victim is identified as 88-year-old Bertha Wright.

Boseman said EMS dropped Wright off at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday after she was released from a hospital. Firefighters responded to the apartment about 30 minutes later.

Wright was found in a bedroom where the fire was contained.

Boseman said Wright died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns.

The fire remains under investigation.

Smoking was not involved, however the cause of the fire was unknown as of Thursday morning, according to Boseman.