9/11 events happening around the Upstate

(WSPA) – On Wednesday, the nation will remember and reflect on the nearly 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Here in the Upstate and throughout the state, communities will also gather to remember the tragic day in our country’s history.

The following events will be held Wednesday:

OCONEE COUNTY:

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office will host the First Inaugural Stadium Climb at West Oak High School at 7:30 a.m. The climb will consist of climbing the entire stadium a total of 10 times in full kit, plate carrier, weighted vest, turnout gear and medical pouches.

COLUMBIA:

The 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina will remember and honor South Carolina Midlands first responders and military service members during a 9/11 Historical Morning of Remembrance program held at the 9/11 Remembrance Memorial at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. A special tribute will occur at the times of the three plane strikes. A prelude begins at 8 a.m. and the program will start at 8:40 a.m.

HENDERSON COUNTY:

Henderson County will hold a brief ceremony Wednesday at 9 a.m. on the Historic Courthouse Square.

ASHEVILLE:

The City of Asheville will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at the City Municipal Building, located at 100 Court Plaza. Asheville Fire Chief Scott Burnette, Asheville Police Chief Chris Bailey and City Manager Debra Campbell will speak at the ceremony.

GREENVILLE COUNTY:

Bob Jones University will commemorate Sept. 11 with a display of American flags at the front of campus. A replica of the World Trade Center Cross will also be featured at the Wade Hampton entrance. Students will set up flags near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to the campus, with each flag representing one of the 2,977 victims who perished in the attacks.

Boiling Springs Fire District will hold a public service at the district’s headquarters, located at 5020 Pelham Road, at the corner of Pelham and Garlington roads in the county. The public and members of the fire service are invited to assemble at 8:30 a.m., with a brief observance starting at 8:46 a.m., marking the time the North Tower of the World Trade Center was hit.

Artist Joe Everson will present his artwork titled “Ground Zero,” depicting the photo of the three firemen raising the American flag in Ground Zero on 9/11, will present the artwork to Greenville Fire Station 1 Fire Chief Stephen Kovalcik. The presentation will be at Station 1- Verdae Station, located at 825 Verdae Blvd. in Greenville at 2:30 p.m.

YORK COUNTY:

A flag display will be held on the Sutton Road bridge at Exit 83 on Interstate 77. Community members will assemble at the Sutton Road Bridge will Rolling Thunder Chapter One South Carolina members assemble on all York County bridge over I-77. Those participating will be in position on the bridges from 7 a.m. to 9:03 a.m., and then again from 4 to 6 p.m. Taps will be played to end the commemoration ceremony.