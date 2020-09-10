9/11 remembrance ceremonies, events happening in the Upstate, WNC on Friday

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – On Friday, communities in the Upstate and in Western North Carolina will be observing the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the U.S. by holding remembrance ceremonies and events.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY

VFW Post 9539, located at 325 Carolina Drive Extension in Roebuck, will host a blood drive Friday, Sept. 11 with The Blood Connection. The blood drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

All donors will receive a $20 VISA card. Face covering are required while donating, and all donors will be screened for COVID-19 antibodies after every completed donation.

GREENVILLE COUNTY

In Greenville County, Boiling Springs Fire District will hold a public service at the District’s headquarters, located at 5020 Pelham Road.

The public and members of the fire service are invited to gather at 8:30 a.m., with an observance ceremony starting at 8:46, marking the time the North Tower of the World Trade Center was hit by one of the hijacked planes.

According to a news release, the fire district’s chaplain, Rev. Dr. Gary Rogers, will speak during the ceremony and will read “The Firefighter’s Prayer.”

The Boiling Springs Fire District’s Honor Guard will also participate during the ceremony.

For those attending the ceremony in-person, the District will be performing temperature checks on attendees, will have seating that is socially distanced and will also have face masks available for those who do not have one.

According to the release, the fire district asks that anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, or anyone who has been in close contact with someone infected, to take part in the ceremony by watching on the District’s Facebook page. Visit boilingspringsfd.org for more information.

Bob Jones University students set up American flags near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to campus on Tuesday, Sept.8.

The flags represent one of the 2,977 victims from 115 countries who died in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

The display, which also features a 17-foot replica of the Cross at Ground Zero in the center of the front entrance, will remain in place through the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The public is invited to view a piece of steel girder from the North Tower of the World Trade Center in the lobby of the Welcome Center, located near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to the campus through Friday, Sept. 11. The lobby is open each weekday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The university will also host an Army/Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) contracting ceremony on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium.

According to a news release, seven Army cadets and one Air Force cadet will officially receive their contracts. Cadets under contract receive a financial scholarship, a book stipend and a monthly expense stipend.

The event will include the presentation of scholarships and a contracting ceremony.

COLUMBIA

Gov. Henry McMaster will take part in “A Morning of Remembrance” at the 9/11 Remembrance Memorial at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, located at 1101 Lincoln St. in Columbia.

The ceremony is expected to start at 8:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

Henderson County will hold a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. on the Historic Courthouse Square.

According to the release, reverence, remembrance and reflection will be the theme of the program.

“Reverence to show respect for the sacrifice given by so many and their families, Remembrance to commemorate the lessons learned and Reflection to consider the course we have followed since,” according to the release.

The ceremony is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend.