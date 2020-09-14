9 Anderson Co. high school seniors take part in signing day event for Michelin apprenticeship program

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Michelin’s US8 facility in Anderson County recognized nine high school seniors who recently started in the Michelin Youth Apprenticeship program.
“The celebration reaffirms Michelin and Anderson County Schools’ shared mission of investing in education, training and career readiness to support and advance careers in manufacturing,” according to the release. “This hands-on learning experience provides a minimum of 1,000 paid hours of on-the-job training with a Michelin mentor in a Michelin manufacturing facility.”
The youth apprentice honorees recognized include:
- Charles Isaac Hilley, Crescent High School
- Dylan Chase Powell, Crescent High School
- Angel Nicole Mabry, Palmetto High School
- Eric Joseph Astfalk Jr, Palmetto High School
- Jaheim De’Shone Bell, TL Hanna High School
- Rhett Wilson Tucker, TL Hanna High School
- Diamond Gantt, TL Hanna High School
- Braydan M King, Westside High School
- Isac William Blackstone, Wren High School