UPDATE 9:41 a.m. 2/18/23– Columbus Police confirm nine individuals all under the age of 18 are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals following Friday night’s shooting.

According to CPD, officers responded to the scene at 10:11 p.m. Friday night, where they found multiple gunshot victims and a large group of people.

The victims were as follows:

Male, 5

Male, 12

Female, 13

Female, 13

Male, 13

Male, 14

Male, 15

Male, 15

Male, 17

Police Chief Freddie Blackmon released the following statement.

“The rash of gun violence involving our youth is impacting communities across the country. While Columbus is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure citizens that the men and women of CPD are tirelessly working to get violent offenders off our streets. It is going to take a community effort to combat gun violence in our city. The entire village has a responsibility because incidents like this impacts all of us.” Chief Freddie Blackmon

Members of the Robbery and Assault Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information is urged to call Det. E. Rosado at 706-225-3162.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Multiple shots rang out at the Shell gas station on Warm Springs Road Connector and Miller Road on Friday night.

Over a dozen law enforcement officials from the Columbus Police Department and Muscogee Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. The entire gas station remains blocked off with crime scene tape.

CPD’s Crime Scene Unit could be seen collecting evidence as well as photographing the scene. Over a dozen evidence markers were also observed on the scene.

This shooting comes on the tail end of two other shootings in Columbus, one of those was deadly, and the other was involving MCSO investigator.

Stick with News 3 on air and online as we continue to gather more information on the condition of those involved.