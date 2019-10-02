9 students at Charles Townes Center M.S. charged after allegedly threatening teacher on social media

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials said nine middle school students were charged by Greenville Police Department this week after they reportedly made threatening comments toward a teacher in a social media group chat.

According to a news release, the students, who all attend Sterling School’s Charles Townes Center Middle School, were suspended and were recommended for expulsion.

“Making threats against a school or school personnel is very serious,” Beth Brotherton, with Greenville County Schools, said. “We are asking parents … to use this as a “teachable moment” and talk with their children about the appropriate use of social media. The current climate requires us to be diligent in investigating any threat made against a school or its staff.”

Brotherton said the students are each facing a charge of student threat.