STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nine juveniles have been charged after a large fight broke out on Friday at Statesville High School, police confirm to Queen City News.

The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.

Statesville PD said nine juveniles have been charged with various crimes including disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct by fighting, assault on school employees, communicating threats, simple assault, and failure to disperse on command.

Charges vary for each juvenile based on their involvement in the incident, police said. There were no weapons involved in the fight.

The names of all individuals involved are being withheld due to their status as juveniles, police said. This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3515.