9 students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) - Polk County Schools officials confirmed a school bus was involved in a crash in Mill Spring Tuesday morning.

According to Polk County Schools Superintendent Aaron Greene, the crash, involving a school bus and a car, happened at 7 a.m. on Fire Tower Road.

"The big message I would have for folks out there is just please slow down in the mornings. Be aware of school buses. Be aware of the children that are going to be at bus stops and be on those buses. Take a few extra minutes to please make sure our students are safe as they travel to and from school," Greene said.

The bus driver and nine students, a mix of high and middle schoolers, were on the bus at the time of the accident. All the students were taken to St. Luke's Hospital to be assessed.

Superintendent Greene said he's happy the crash was not more serious, and reported no major injuries for any of the students.

"It only takes a second, and I don't think anybody wants to have anybody hurt. We obviously feel like our students and our families are our best resource in Polk County. We want them to be safe. So, please just slow down a little bit and be safe," Greene said.

Troopers said Tyler Wilson was driving a Toyota Avalon when he crossed the center line at a high rate of speed and crashed into the school bus in the center section.

Wilson has been charged with driving left of center.

North Carolina State Troopers said the crash is under investigation.